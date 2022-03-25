Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 6,416 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Valley National Bancorp worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 104,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLY. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.15.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

