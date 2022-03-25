Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.73 Million Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,256 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

