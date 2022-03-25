Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.82 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 277,830 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in NetApp by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $173,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NetApp by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,679,944,000 after purchasing an additional 982,015 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth $66,347,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 860,502 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,239,000 after purchasing an additional 516,800 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.72 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.01 and a 200-day moving average of $89.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

