Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Iridium Communications worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 11.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,835.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 139,503 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,291,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -575.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.67.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRDM. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

