Reviewing MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) & Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma and MacroGenics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Inozyme Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of MacroGenics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Inozyme Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of MacroGenics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Inozyme Pharma and MacroGenics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inozyme Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 MacroGenics 1 0 9 0 2.80

Inozyme Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 578.39%. MacroGenics has a consensus price target of $29.30, suggesting a potential upside of 219.17%. Given Inozyme Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inozyme Pharma is more favorable than MacroGenics.

Risk & Volatility

Inozyme Pharma has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MacroGenics has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inozyme Pharma and MacroGenics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inozyme Pharma N/A N/A -$56.42 million ($2.39) -1.67 MacroGenics $77.45 million 7.26 -$202.12 million ($3.37) -2.72

Inozyme Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MacroGenics. MacroGenics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inozyme Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inozyme Pharma and MacroGenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inozyme Pharma N/A -43.36% -39.84% MacroGenics -260.97% -67.34% -50.89%

Summary

Inozyme Pharma beats MacroGenics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inozyme Pharma (Get Rating)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc., a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis. It has a license agreement with Yale University for specified therapeutic and prophylactic products. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About MacroGenics (Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases. The company was founded by Scott E. Koenig, Jeffrey V. Ravetch, LeRoy E. Hood, Ruedi Aebersold, and Alan Aderem on August 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

