REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.23 EPS

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $102.18 on Friday. REX American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $113.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.33. The stock has a market cap of $604.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $110,033.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $414,056 in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,562,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,506 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REX shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

About REX American Resources (Get Rating)

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.