Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) shares rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.46 and last traded at $12.43. Approximately 24,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 586,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

RYTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.89.

The firm has a market cap of $617.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,207.13% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

