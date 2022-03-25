Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) shares rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.46 and last traded at $12.43. Approximately 24,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 586,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.
RYTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.89.
The firm has a market cap of $617.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYTM)
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.
