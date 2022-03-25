Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

RIGL opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $563.12 million, a PE ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,933,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 72,204 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

