Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,700 ($75.04) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,900 ($77.67) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($88.20) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.93) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,220 ($81.89) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($68.98) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,337.50 ($70.27).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO opened at GBX 5,857 ($77.11) on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($57.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.52). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £94.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,611.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,101.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a GBX 352.32 ($4.64) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 0.69%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($71.06), for a total value of £269.90 ($355.32).

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.