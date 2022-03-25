Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.14) to GBX 4,850 ($63.85) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,320.06.
NYSE RIO opened at $78.30 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.86.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rio Tinto Group (RIO)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.