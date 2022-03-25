Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.14) to GBX 4,850 ($63.85) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,320.06.

NYSE RIO opened at $78.30 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after acquiring an additional 552,812 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 74,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,260 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

