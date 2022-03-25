RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.91.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,224 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 113,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 756,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 100,570 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

