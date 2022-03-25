Robert Joseph Moccia Acquires 33,300 Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Stock

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) CEO Robert Joseph Moccia purchased 33,300 shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $52,281.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SSKN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.57. 53,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.65. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.95 million, a PE ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSKN. TheStreet downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 60,057 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $875,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 874,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

