Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Market Capitalization Tops $10.42 Million

Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a market cap of $10.42 million and $761,116.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00035422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00112448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Rocket Vault-RocketX

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CRYPTO:RVF) is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault-RocketX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the exchanges listed above.

