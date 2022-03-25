Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Gap Down to $274.15

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $274.15, but opened at $266.00. Rockwell Automation shares last traded at $272.54, with a volume of 1,759 shares.

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 52.21%.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,607,000 after purchasing an additional 120,708 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,277,000 after purchasing an additional 76,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,461,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,758,000 after purchasing an additional 130,498 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.