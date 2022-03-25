Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) Insider Purchases £48,100 in Stock

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL – Get Rating) insider Robert Dunn purchased 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £48,100 ($63,322.80).

Robert Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Robert Dunn acquired 53,500 shares of Rotala stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £13,910 ($18,312.27).

Shares of LON:ROL opened at GBX 28 ($0.37) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £14.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24. Rotala PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 21.45 ($0.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 36.98 ($0.49).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Rotala’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Rotala in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It is also involved in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

