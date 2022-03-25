Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 407.25 ($5.36).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.40) to GBX 420 ($5.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.54) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.20) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Rotork alerts:

ROR remained flat at $GBX 332.80 ($4.38) during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,171. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 322.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 341.99. Rotork has a 52 week low of GBX 274.60 ($3.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 375.60 ($4.94).

In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 18,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total value of £52,223.40 ($68,751.18).

Rotork Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.