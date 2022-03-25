Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 4,200 ($55.29) price target on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.39) to GBX 4,100 ($53.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($50.03) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.76) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.13) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,491.11 ($45.96).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 3,969 ($52.25) on Friday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,350 ($30.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,141.50 ($54.52). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,604.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,136.69. The firm has a market cap of £53.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.79.

In related news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.59), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($3,152,328.86).

Anglo American Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.