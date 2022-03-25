Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 4,200 ($55.29) price target on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.39) to GBX 4,100 ($53.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($50.03) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.76) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.13) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,491.11 ($45.96).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 3,969 ($52.25) on Friday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,350 ($30.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,141.50 ($54.52). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,604.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,136.69. The firm has a market cap of £53.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.79.

In related news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.59), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($3,152,328.86).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

