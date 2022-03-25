Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 39,293 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,293 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of Jackson Financial worth $18,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

JXN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

JXN stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About Jackson Financial (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.