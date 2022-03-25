Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,653 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Qorvo worth $19,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,336,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,968,000 after buying an additional 120,196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Qorvo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,937,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,203,000 after buying an additional 77,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,281,000 after buying an additional 53,922 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,122,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,714,000 after buying an additional 28,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Qorvo by 1,135.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,786,000 after buying an additional 894,876 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $130.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.03 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark cut their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.77.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

