Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,067 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Evergy worth $21,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco grew its stake in Evergy by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Evergy by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the third quarter worth $54,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.33 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

