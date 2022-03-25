Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,828 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Cirrus Logic worth $21,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,624,000 after acquiring an additional 146,951 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 103.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $319,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,487 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $85.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.60. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $548.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.13 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

