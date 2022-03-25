Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 611,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,073 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Equitable worth $20,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Equitable by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,585,000 after purchasing an additional 862,470 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,955,000 after buying an additional 166,202 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the third quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,054,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

Equitable stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.55. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $253,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $915,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,000 shares of company stock worth $3,761,370 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

