Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 256,486 Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 256,486 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $19,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 83.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 104.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 97,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE VEC opened at $36.41 on Friday. Vectrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85.

Vectrus Profile (Get Rating)

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.