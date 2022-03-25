Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 129.92% and a net margin of 3.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 1,529.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

