Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 1,000,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 299% from the average daily volume of 250,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 40,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $184,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 341,296 shares of company stock worth $1,548,976 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 670,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

