Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Shares Gap Up to $57.16

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.16, but opened at $59.10. Sabine Royalty Trust shares last traded at $59.10, with a volume of 105 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.36. The company has a market capitalization of $862.55 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.467 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 200.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 39,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

About Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

