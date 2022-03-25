SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.110-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.50 million-$112.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.12 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.290-$-0.230 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAIL. Citigroup increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.36.

Shares of SAIL stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,801,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,623. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $63.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.53 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.78.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $268,057.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $77,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,976 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,919. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,550,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

