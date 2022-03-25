salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,339 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total value of $449,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,817 shares of company stock worth $28,217,460. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,047,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,733,099. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $211.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.65, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

