salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Increased by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 0.9% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 719.0% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $581,877.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 2,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $576,444.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 130,817 shares of company stock worth $28,217,460. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,047,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,733,099. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.84 billion, a PE ratio of 142.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

