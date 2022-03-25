salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.620-$4.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $32 billion-$32.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.78 billion.salesforce.com also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.930-$0.940 EPS.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $302.23.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $4.19 on Friday, reaching $209.79. The stock had a trading volume of 151,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,733,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.42. The stock has a market cap of $207.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,817 shares of company stock valued at $28,217,460 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

