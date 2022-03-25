Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Given New €32.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €28.50 ($31.32) to €32.50 ($35.71) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SZGPY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.98) to €33.00 ($36.26) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €30.70 ($33.74) to €30.10 ($33.08) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.02.

Shares of SZGPY stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

