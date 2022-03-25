Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, an increase of 525.0% from the February 28th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.
Sandfire Resources stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354. Sandfire Resources has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53.
About Sandfire Resources (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sandfire Resources (SFRRF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.