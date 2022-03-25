Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 42.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2,971.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 806,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,938,000 after acquiring an additional 779,915 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3,707.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,905,000 after acquiring an additional 504,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,532,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,277,000 after acquiring an additional 296,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 608,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after acquiring an additional 286,705 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

