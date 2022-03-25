SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €145.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on SAP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($169.23) price target on SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($152.75) target price on SAP in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €137.07 ($150.63).

SAP opened at €100.42 ($110.35) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €107.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €117.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. SAP has a one year low of €94.48 ($103.82) and a one year high of €129.74 ($142.57).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

