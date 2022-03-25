Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) vs. Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF) Head to Head Analysis

Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) and Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Puhui Wealth Investment Management alerts:

0.4% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Saratoga Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Saratoga Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saratoga Investment has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Puhui Wealth Investment Management and Saratoga Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puhui Wealth Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Saratoga Investment 0 0 4 0 3.00

Saratoga Investment has a consensus target price of $30.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.52%. Given Saratoga Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Saratoga Investment is more favorable than Puhui Wealth Investment Management.

Profitability

This table compares Puhui Wealth Investment Management and Saratoga Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management N/A N/A N/A Saratoga Investment 68.54% 7.78% 3.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Puhui Wealth Investment Management and Saratoga Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management $2.03 million 5.86 -$4.74 million N/A N/A Saratoga Investment $57.65 million 5.75 $14.78 million $4.15 6.60

Saratoga Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Management.

Summary

Saratoga Investment beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. is a third-party wealth management service provider. It focuses on marketing financial products and managing funds for individuals and corporate clients in the People’s Republic of China. The company was founded by Zhe Ji in 2013 and is headquartered in Dong Cheng, China.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.