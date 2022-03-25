Saratoga Resources (OTCMKTS:SARA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Saratoga Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SARA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Saratoga Resources shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
About Saratoga Resources (OTCMKTS:SARA)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saratoga Resources (SARA)
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.