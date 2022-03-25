Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Trading Down 9.7%

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.58. 2,458 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 136,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

The company has a current ratio of 51.34, a quick ratio of 51.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRC. General Electric Co. acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter worth $45,180,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at about $482,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at about $10,050,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter worth about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

