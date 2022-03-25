Scala Market Cap Hits $949,483.60 (XLA)

Scala (XLA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Scala coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $949,483.60 and approximately $10,970.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Scala has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

