Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Up to $12.99

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.99, but opened at $13.55. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 26,439 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $549.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 700.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.81) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the third quarter worth $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the third quarter worth $201,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

