Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Position Lowered by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after purchasing an additional 70,443 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 19,866 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 97,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.62. The stock had a trading volume of 49,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,894. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

