Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Science Applications International in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $7.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.25.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAIC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays upgraded Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

Shares of SAIC opened at $90.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.79. Science Applications International has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 445.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,214,000 after purchasing an additional 124,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

