Scotiabank Raises Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target to C$17.00

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.64.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LWSCF remained flat at $$12.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

