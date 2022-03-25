scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.37) Per Share

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for scPharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Ezell anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 21st.

SCPH opened at $5.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. scPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $7.66.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 980.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 591,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

