Secure Asset Management LLC Invests $218,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 572 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $343.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.79 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.03.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total transaction of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

