Secure Asset Management LLC Invests $241,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 932 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $219,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after acquiring an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 27.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 63.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX opened at $225.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $199.03 and a one year high of $319.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.67.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.30.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

