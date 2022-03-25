Secure Asset Management LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,302 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,212,852,000 after purchasing an additional 563,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,022,918,000 after purchasing an additional 345,492 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,339,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $919,894,000 after purchasing an additional 378,486 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $87.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.51. The firm has a market cap of $100.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

