Secure Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 76,829 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 16.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 64,819 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 7.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 6.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other ACCO Brands news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $531,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $793,764.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,793. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

ACCO Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.