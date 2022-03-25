Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 259 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,785,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,840 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,712,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,634,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,595 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM stock opened at $213.98 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.42. The company has a market capitalization of $211.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.65, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,817 shares of company stock valued at $28,217,460. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

