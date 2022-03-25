Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.39.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of SECYF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,383. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $5.30.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

