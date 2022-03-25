Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $152.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sempra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.29.

NYSE:SRE opened at $158.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.63. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $160.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.06%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,506,000 after purchasing an additional 20,319 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,506,000 after purchasing an additional 164,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,285,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,089,000 after purchasing an additional 174,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

